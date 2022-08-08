Does Selena Gomez have a new man in her life?! The actress-singer was spotted vacationing in Portofino, Italy, with Italian filmmaker Andrea Iervolino on August 3, 2022. Keep reading to discover everything we know about Andrea.

Who Is Andrea Iervolino?

Andrea is an Italian-Canadian film producer, known for his work in movies like In Dubious Battle, Waiting for the Barbarians, Survivor, To the Bone and The Merchant of Venice. The filmmaker was awarded Best Producer at the 71st Venice Film Festival in 2014. Additionally, he was named filmmaker of the year for his work for his movie In Dubious Battle at the Capri Hollywood Film Festival in 2016.

The Italian producer is an official ambassador of Italian Cinema and in 2018, President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, awarded him a Knighthood.

In 2011, Andrea founded the production company Iervolino Entertainment. The company name changed to Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment in 2021. In addition, he has also founded investment company AMBI Group and TaTaTu Enterprises, a blockchain-based social media and entertainment platform.

Andrea, 34, was born in Cassino, Italy, on December 1, 1987. His Canadian-born mother was adopted and moved to Italy at a young age. His father came from a wealthy Italian family until they went bankrupt when Andrea was a young boy.

Are Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino Dating?

Selena and Andrea immediately sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in Portofino, Italy, celebrating Selena’s 30th birthday. In the photos taken by Daily Mail, the two were seen on a yacht playing board games, soaking up the sun and hugging.

The pair have been linked together in the past, with hints that they are more than friends, but it has never been confirmed that they are dating. Selena and Andrea met on the set of In Dubious Battle, which Andrea produced and Selena starred in. The two obviously stayed friends, as she was seen with the filmmaker in 2019 when she enjoyed her 27th birthday with a trip to Italy, and the pair were also spotted together in Los Angeles last year as they spent time together on a 4th of July yacht trip.

Andrea and Selena have yet to comment on their dating rumors.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.