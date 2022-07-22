Selena Gomez might have an entire makeup line called Rare Beauty, but we seriously don’t think the actress herself needs any! Scroll to see more of the Disney alum’s best makeup-free moments.

“My main purpose when I started Rare Beauty was to break down the unrealistic standards of beauty we see in society today,” she told Nylon in June 2021. “There’s so much pressure on us to be ‘perfect’ — I decided to create Rare Beauty to challenge the conversations around beauty. Even though launching during the pandemic had its share of challenges, the conversation around this pressure is always important.”

The Only Murders In the Building actress revealed that she was sick of the way people are told to look and she wanted to create a brand that encouraged others’ own individuality, rather than have it be stripped away. “I hear all day, every day that I’m not sexy enough or cool enough,” she shares of her own experience. “So, I wanted to create a brand to encourage each and every person to be who they are and help eliminate all of that unwanted pressure to look a certain way.”

She continued, “I developed all the products to be uncomplicated and easy-to-use. Almost everything in the line is liquid and is so easy to blend into the skin. Whether you wear barely any makeup or a full face of glam, this was made for you to wear exactly as you want to wear it.”

On her own way to keep confident, she revealed to the outlet that positive affirmations are important in her daily routine. “I love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but ‘I am enough’ is a favorite of mine. Something Rare Beauty does to mimic these post-its are called Rare Reminders, which are daily affirmations that evoke positivity and boost self-confidence. I know they really have helped boost mine and help me feel more confident in my skin.”

Scroll to see photos of Selena rocking her very own skin without any makeup.

