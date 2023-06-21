Once you Vernon, you can’t vernout! The SEVENTEEN member is known for his rapping skills, hilarious personality and so much more. Keep reading to meet the K-pop star.

Who Is SEVENTEEN Member Vernon?

Vernon was born on February 18, 1998, in New York, making him an Aquarius (and an American citizen!). Born to an American mother and Korean father, Vernon moved to South Korea when he was only 5 years old. His Korean name is Choi Hansol.

Before he debuted with SEVENTEEN in 2015, he competed in South Korean rap survival show titled Show Me The Money 4, but got eliminated during the third round. He released his first solo mixtape, Black Eye, in December 2022, which has Vernon taking on a more pop-punk sound.

In June 2023, it was announced that Vernon would be the new global ambassador of French luxury fashion house, KENZO.

“KENZO is thrilled to announce Vernon, member of K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN, as its global ambassador,” the official brand’s site reads. “The 25-year-old K-pop star is joining the KENZO universe, teaming up with a House that shares strong links to the international entertainment scene, under the influence of artistic director Nigo.”

Who Is SEVENTEEN?

One of the most beloved K-pop group’s ever, SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015, with the EP 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the United States, and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard‘s “10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015” list.

The 13-member (yes, 13 members) band were originally formed by Pledis Entertainment, however, HYBE Labels (BTS’ music label) became Pledis’ major shareholder in 2020 (Pledis still acts as an independent label for Seventeen).

The group consists of S.coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon (the hip-hop unit); Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan (the vocal unit); Hoshi, Jun, The8, Dino (the performance unit). The reason behind their name is that they are 13 members, plus 3 units, plus one team: SEVENTEEN.

SEVENTEEN is one of few “self-producing” idol groups, as they are actively involved in their music making process, including songwriting and choreography.

“Well, what everyone has in common is our interest in the whole process,” vocalist Vernon told Teen Vogue in August 2022. “Even if we’re not directly participating, we’re always curious about what the output is like with Bumzu [long-time collaborator] and Woozi [the group’s major producer] and their work, and what they’re producing. Especially, Seungkwan, he’s really into [it]. He just always texts or calls Woozi and asks if there are any updates for the new song. In that way, every single one doesn’t miss out on participating.”

