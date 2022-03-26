Has this happened to you, Riverdale fans? You’re trying to find a new show to watch, but nothing quite compares to the adventures of Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Cheryl Blossom and Jughead Jones. Well, don’t worry — J-14 has got you covered. From new releases to old classics and hidden gems, we’ve compiled a list of similar TV shows that get us just as excited as the Riverdale squad. Maybe even more!

And even though our beloved series has just been confirmed for season 7, you can never have too many shows to watch at a time. What’s next to come on Riverdale?

“Things have only started! There’s so much more to come,” said Riverdale’s showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in an interview with Decider. “There’s still juice in the tank, as far as I’m concerned, at least. As long as the show remains meaningful to people, and people are invested in it, there’s definitely, definitely, definitely gas in the tank.”

After asking if the show’s speculated ending has already been decided, or is still wide open, the Riverdale boss had this to say. “Wide open. One of the great gifts about this season is that we are exploring, yet again, a different genre, and I hope fans really respond to it. But there’s still so many things to discover about these characters.”

Of course, that’s not the only fan-favorite series that has more to come! Netflix confirmed in December 2021 that the series Outer Banks, which is on this list, would officially return for another season. The cast just started filming the third season in February.

“All the way from Poguelandia, I’ve got incoming news,” said Chase Stokes in December 2021, who plays John B on the show. “Season 3 baby! We’re coming back, season 3.”

Just like Riverdale’s core four, John B and the rest of the Pogues are gearing up for some major adventures. Yes, the gold is still missing!

Still need more to watch? Get your popcorn ready and find the nearest cozy couch, and scroll through our gallery for the most binge-worthy TV shows that you might love even more than Riverdale.

