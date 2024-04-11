Have you watched The Tearsmith yet? The Italian teen romance film, also known as Fabbricante di lacrime, premiered on Netflix in April 2024, and is based on the 2022 best-selling novel of the same name by Erin Doom. Since the movie’s premiere, viewers can’t get enough of the actor behind the brooding Rigel Wilde, Simone Baldasseroni, who is also a famous Italian singer known as his stage name, Biondo. Keep reading to learn more about Simone.

Simone, 25, was born in Rome, Italy, on December 19, 1998, making him a Sagittarius. Prior to acting, his first love was music — as he explained that he began singing at around 12 years old during an interview with Vestal Magazine.

“I started singing when I was about 12 years old. At the time, I felt that I could express my thoughts through music, and I guess it all started from there,” he told the outlet. “I released my first ever record when I was 16 years old. Fast forward a couple of years later, and I’m still here creating music.”

He’s since released four albums since his debut in 2015, and is known for his hip hop and R&B musical style. His stage name Biondo actually means “blonde” in Italian.

The Italian singer also listed some of his favorite artists that inspire him, including some former One Direction members!

“As a musician, I try to keep my ears open to as much music as I can, so, as a result, I have many favorite artists for each music genre. My favorite ones include Drake, Post Malone, Harry Styles, Chris Brown and ZAYN.”

As for his acting, he has starred in several Italian films, such as Three Perfect Daughters, Crazy for Football and 50 km all’ora. However, The Tearsmith is his most popular movie by far, and has since became one of the most watched movies on Netflix following its April 2024 debut.

In his interview with Vestal, he spoke about how his acting roles often affect him, such as his character in Crazy for Football.

“I portray a character named Tommaso, and, as you pointed out, the story is based on reality, so I had to keep that in mind throughout filming. The movie is only about 1 hour and 30 minutes long but what people don’t know is the period of intense preparation that was done behind the projec,” he explained. “I had difficulty detaching myself from the character and getting back to everyday life after we finished filming because I felt emotionally attached to Tommaso and who he was as a person.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover 5 fun facts about the actor-singer.

