17-year-old Skai Jackson has taken to Twitter to call out “creepy grown men” who tried to send her inappropriate, private messages online.

The former Disney actress shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation between her and an Instagram user. In the photo, fans could see that the man messaged her saying “You’re mine,” with a bunch of emojis. But after further investigation, Skai noticed that the same man had posted with his fiancé just days before contacting her.

“What I deal with in my [DMs] all day,” the Jessie star wrote on Twitter alongside the screenshot. She added in another Tweet, “I’m just gonna start exposing these grown men ’cause I’m sick and tired.”

James Charles quickly came to Skai’s defense, replying, “EVERY DAY! It’s so sad and pathetic. Stop cheating!”

As fans know, the YouTuber has been pretty vocal about his own issues with guys sliding into his DMs. On March 5, 2020, the beauty guru took to Twitter and called out social media users who he claimed had only messaged him with the intention of publishing their interaction for clout.

“This happens weekly at this point. Some guy slides in my DMs or matches with me claiming they’re interested, we talk for a few days, and once they have enough recorded content for a TikTok or tweet, they post it and claim they’re straight. It’s queerbaiting and it’s pathetic,” the social media star wrote.

“The funniest/most embarrassing part of this is that almost every single one of them actually flirted, sent inappropriate photos, or came crawling back AFTER their post went viral to apologize and say that they were actually still interested,” the 20-year-old makeup mogul continued. “Many boys are closeted, curious or clout hungry and will do anything for attention. It makes dating extremely difficult and confusing.”

