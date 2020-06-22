Former Disney star Skai Jackson shut down rumors that she got a young boy expelled from school and had his parents fired because of his past racist remarks.

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, the Jessie alum has been pretty vocal about using her Twitter account to “expose” racists. But when news articles started to circulate online that claimed she had a 13-year-old expelled and even contacted his parents’ work places after he posted a racially insensitive meme, some people felt she took it too far. But the actress quickly took to Twitter to set the record straight once and for all.

“Hi, I just want to address this situation,” she wrote, alongside a screenshot of a text conversation between some of his friends. “Please do not spread false info that his parents lost their job. This screenshot is his best friend and someone else. I do apologize and will take responsibility.”

Hi, I just want to address this situation.I never knew “ guacamole n**** p**** “ was something that was said in a meme. Please do not spread false info that his parents lost their job This screenshot is his bestfriend and someone else.I do apologize and will take responsibility. pic.twitter.com/c9yXwkXO0K — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 21, 2020

“I don’t want to be accused of something I didn’t do. I would rather be real, honest, and address it rather than not,” she added.

I get that, but I don’t want to be accused of something I didn’t do. I would rather be real, honest, and address it rather than not https://t.co/GJ3hFQIrom — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 21, 2020

She also shared a screenshot of an article that said she “put his entire family into poverty,” and claimed it was “false.”

As fans know, the 18-year-old has been sharing screenshots of people who previously said racist things online, along with their Twitter and Instagram accounts, names and in some cases, she has even tagged the schools and colleges they’re attending or their places of work to try to get them fired or kicked out.

“I don’t feel like someone who says these things shouldn’t be allowed to go to college, but I feel like maybe you should just do online,” she previously explained to Entertainment Tonight. “If you’re gonna be going to a college that’s mainly black and you’ve said these things? I don’t think it’s OK to put those people in a uncomfortable situation.”

She also told the outlet that despite receiving more than 3,000 messages, she has tried her best to only call people out when a fan presents her with “legitimate examples of racist language or behavior.”

“My fans have been good with sending me enough receipts so I know,” Skai added. “I’m not exposing anything thats private — that’s one thing I won’t do. Everything that is said is public information. You posted these videos, it’s out there to the public. A lot of people have been trying to get me to post their address and number and I’m like, no, no, no, no, no, that’s one thing I will not do. I’m only posting public information.”

