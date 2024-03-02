From Miley Cyrus to Tom Holland and Zac Efron, so many celebrities are opening up about their sobriety journeys.

Keep reading to see a list of stars who have gotten real about being sober.

“I’ve been sober sober for six months now,” Miley first shared on “The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin” podcast released in June 2020, explaining her reasonings as to why.

“In the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery … But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable,” she explained. “My dad’s parents divorced when he was three, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges.”

“So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great,” she added.

The Disney Channel alum went on to explain the stigma that often comes with her sobriety, as some people assume a young person is “no fun” because they don’t drink.

“It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun,'” she laughed, before explaining her favorite part about being sober.

“The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time,” she admitted. “I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

Another actor who has opened up about his sobriety is Tom Holland.

“I didn’t one day wake up and say, ‘I’m giving up drinking,'” the Spider-Man actor said during a July 2023 appearance “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast, before explaining that after taking a month off from drinking, he decided to keep at it.

“I could sleep better. I could handle problems better. Things that would go wrong on set that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride,” he said of sobriety. “I had such better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter.”

