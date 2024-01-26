Get out your tissues! Sofia Carson is back with a beautiful, heartfelt ballad titled “I Hope You Know,” which the Disney Channel alum released on January 26, 2024. Keep reading for our lyric breakdown, the song’s meaning and more.

Put simply, Sofia’s newest track is a love song for someone special — and her inability to effectively let that person know how much she loves them.

“I hope you read my mind through that stupid look on my face, If you can see insidе, my heart’s marked with your name,” she sings in the first verse. “And I know that I can makе a mess of things, but I swear to God, you’re the best thing and I’m thinkin’ about you. Darling, forgive me when I can’t find the words I’m tryin’ to say.”

In the chorus, Sofia says what she’s feeling about this person she loves so much, crooning that they’re “beautiful,” and when they look at each other, “heaven feels like it’s right here in this car.”

Following the release of Sofia’s newest single, the singer-actress posted to her Instagram Stories, “Thank you for seeing my heart in this song. I Hope You Know, I love you. Forever grateful.”

“I Hope You Know” serves as Sofia’s first musical drop since creating the soundtrack for her 2022 Netflix film, Purple Hearts, where she starred alongside Nicholas Galtizine.

ICYMI, Sofia starred, wrote and produced the movie — and even wrote the entire soundtrack! Following the wrap of Purple Hearts, which has since become one of the most-watched movies on the streaming platform, Sofia took to Instagram to give her thanks to her collaborators.

“To @netflix, thank you, to infinity and beyond. To our cast and crew, you poured your entire hearts and souls into this film, and now we are family forever and for always,” Sofia added in her Instagram caption. “I don’t know how to say goodbye to this beautiful world we created, but I know with utmost certainty that our hearts will never be the same. Our hearts are forever colored purple. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The “Fool’s Gold” songstress also added a special message to the film’s director, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

“Being your Cassie has been one of the greatest and most fulfilling honors of my life,” Sofia wrote. “Every moment of every day, you guided us with your relentless pursuit of pure, raw, honesty and it was terrifying, and deeply vulnerable, but most of all, so incredibly beautiful. My admiration for you is infinite.

