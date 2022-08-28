Always on point. Sofia Carson arrived at the 2022 MTV VMAs and grazed the red carpet in an all-black outfit. The actress is no stranger to being one of the best dressed at award shows and this look was no different.

Sofia stunned in a gorgeous black gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and an oversized hood designed by Carolina Herrera. Other stars like Dove Cameron and Sabrina Carpenter were one of the best-dressed ladies at the VMAs and now, we can add the “LOUD” singer to the list, too. Fans weren’t sure if she was going to attend the music-filled event this year, so it was a pleasant surprise seeing the former Disney star in such a noteworthy look.

The songstress’ style has evolved just as beautifully as her career has over the years. Awards show after awards show, Sofia reminds fans that she’s the fashion queen. The Descendants actress has revealed in the past that fashion plays a big part in her music career, which is why she’s always dressed to the nines. “I tend to fall for more classic pieces with a bit of an edge. I always really loved timeless fashion like Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly — really beautiful and classic,” she told Billboard in April 2017.

“But as an artist and musician, I always try to find that edge, whether it’s the boots or adding leather. A combination of leather and lace is very true to who I am.” The Purple Hearts star stunned in a red Jean Batista Valley Couture gown with an attached cape at the 2018 Oscars and was truly the main attraction and also showed off her Audrey Hepburn taste.

Everyone has different methods of expressing themselves, from the arts to writing — but for Sofia, it’s always been fashion. “Growing up I fell in love with fashion as a part of expressing yourself. I think it’s a beautiful thing, a beautiful way to express who we are,” she told Music Choice in June 2017. “I love just classic, timeless, feminine beauty to Gwen Stefani who is also so elegant but really rock and roll and edgy,” she continued.

“I think, in terms of fashion, you have to feel the most like yourself, feel the most beautiful, have fun, experiment and express yourself. I think you can do no wrong when you feel the most comfortable in your skin.”

