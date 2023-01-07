She’s a triple threat — and has the height! High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Sofia Wylie has proved herself in Hollywood as an actress, songstress and dancer, not to mention, she stands tall next to a lot of her costars. Keep reading for more details on the Disney Channel alum’s height.

How Tall Is Sofia Wylie?

The HSMTMTS star confirmed that she’s 5-foot-11 in a Twitter post from July 2020.

What Has Sofia Wylie Said About Her Height?

Over the years, the Andi Mack alum has made multiple references to her height via social media.

“I was [5-foot-3] in season 1 and now I’m [5-foot-8] in season 3,” she posted on Twitter in September 2018, referencing her time on the Disney Channel series. “How tall will I be in season 5?”

Well, only a few months later and it appeared that she had gotten a bit taller.

“This was the start of growing three inches overnight … and it hasn’t stopped,” she tweeted in February 2019. “I’m [5-foot-8] now so [you’re] saying I’m [5-foot-11] with the bun … omg.”

One month later, Sofia revealed that she had already grown one more inch.

“I still haven’t stopped growing … I’m [5-foot-11] now,” she revealed on Twitter in March 2019.

Sofia nabbed the role of Buffy Driscoll on Andi Mack in 2017 and played the part until the show came to an end in July 2019.

“It helped me grow and learn so much in the television industry because when you’re working, you have to learn as you work,” the actress gushed to Entertainment Weekly in February 2019. “You’re learning everything you need just by doing it. Of course, there’s so much more I have to learn but it really prepared me for everything else that I’m going to do in the future.”

Then, she was cast as Gina on HSMTMTS.

“Deep down, I’ve always known this was what I wanted to do, but I never actually thought that this could happen,” Sofia shared in the same interview. “I mean, it’s just a surreal thought that I would be on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series … that doesn’t seem real to me.”

