Disney held its first-ever Disney Junior Fun Fest, a special one-day event celebrating the music and magic of Disney Junior’s entertainment lineup. The stars came out to celebrate with fans at Disney California Adventure park, which included sneak peeks at the upcoming Disney Junior series, special announcements and other surprise appearances.

Scroll down below to see some of the highlights!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.