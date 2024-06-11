With Stranger Things season 5 coming and the stakes getting even higher (somehow), there is sure to be some devastating losses. We broke down which character we think is most likely and least likely to die in the upcoming final season of the hit Netflix show. Keep reading for our unofficial-but-real-to-me character death list.

ICYMI, it was revealed in April 2022 that season 5 will be the last Stranger Things season ever. The Duffer Brothers, cocreators of the show, spoke about season 5 during a July 2021 interview on “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. They also revealed that they expect the series finale to be “at least two hours.”

“The only reason we don’t expect it to be as long is because if you look at it, it’s almost a two-hour ramp-up before our kids really get drawn into the supernatural mystery,” Matt Duffer revealed. “You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, what they’re struggling with, adapting to high school, and so forth. Steve’s trying to find a date, all of that. None of that obviously is going to be occurring in the first two episodes of [Season 5].”

“For the first time ever, we don’t wrap things up at the end of [Season] 4, so it’s going to be moving,” Matt continued. “I don’t know that it’s going to be going 100 miles an hour at the start of 5, but it’s going to be moving pretty fast. Characters are already going to be in action. They’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different.”

They also revealed that the OG Hawkins squad will reunite for season 5. “We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in Season 1,” Matt said. “A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in season 1 – there’s something nice about coming full circle.”

Ross Duffer added, “While a lot of season 5 is actually pretty blurry, the last 30 minutes of it are pretty clear in our heads. So if we can make the journey entertaining, I think that we have an end that will hopefully satisfy. You can’t satisfy everyone, but the hope is that it’s something that feels right for this story.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover who we think isn’t safe next season, ranked least to most likely to die.

