We hope Zack is craving Italian food today.

That’s right, Zack and Cody’s reservation at Chef’s Gigi’s from Suite Life on Deck is finally ready after 15 years. ICYMI, during one episode of the Disney Channel show aired in 2008, the ship stopped in Rome, Italy, where Cody (played by Cole Sprouse) and Zack (Dylan Sprouse) attempt to get dinner at a restaurant run by Chef Gigi: a.k.a. the “Michelangelo of Manicotti.”

They couldn’t get a table though, as the chef tells the boys, “I can squeeze you in at 7:30 on November 16, 2023,”

“But that’s in 15 years,” Cody states, before Zack asks, “What if I don’t feel like Italian that day?”

We’ll give you a quick recap on what happens next, in case you forgot! After Zack and Cody are unsuccessful in nabbing a table, they realize their longtime nemesis and manager of the S.S. Tipton, Mr. Moseby (Phil Lewis), planned ahead and grabbed a table for one. The twins crash his meal, successfully kicking all three of them out of the restaurant.

Afterwards, the twins overhear Chef Gigi fire a cook for his lack of culinary knowledge, leading Cody to impress the chef with his own. Chef Gigi hires both brothers on the spot in perfect Disney Channel fashion, and Cody accidentally knocks a star off the restaurant’s five-star plaque and has to dig into a pot of red sauce to retrieve it.

Days leading up to the boys dinner reservation at Chef Gigi’s, fans of the show have bombarded both Cole and Dylan on their social media accounts, hilariously reminding them of their Italian dinner plans.

“Do you still feel like Italian? Because your table is ready,” one fan wrote underneath Dylan’s most recent Instagram post, with another fan parodying a restaurant RSVP text. “Hey Dylan! This is a reminder that your appointment at Chef Gigi’s is set for tomorrow at 7:30pm, to confirm respond YES. To decline respond NO. Thank you.”

Suite Life of Zack & Cody aired on Disney Channel from 2005 to 2008, leading to spinoff titled Suite Life on Deck that ran from 2008 to 2011.

Since the show ended, fans have hoped for a reboot, but the twins have shut down the possibility multiple times.

“Reboots are a tricky thing, you know? The original shows, when they become successful, sit within this golden little plate of nostalgia, and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fan base. So it’s a very, very touchy thing,” Cole said during a January 2021 appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show. “I’m asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot, and I go, ‘No, absolutely not.’”

