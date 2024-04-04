Whispers of a Tangled live-action movie have been making rounds on the internet for years, and fans of the original animated movie have become professional casting directors at this point. Everyone has an opinion on who should play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the upcoming (not-yet-confirmed) adaptation — so J-14 thought we’d throw our own hat in the casting ring. Keep reading to see our fan cast of a live-action Tangled.

ICYMI, the animated version of Tangled premiered in 2010, and starred Mandy Moore as Rapunzel with Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider. Years after the first rumors stared swirling, other Disney blogs speculated in August 2023 that casting had started.

TheDisneyInsider was first to report the potential live-action news in February 2020, claiming they heard whispers about the possible film. Since then, so many actors have been thrown around on social media — from Milo Manheim and Donald Glover as possible Flynn Riders, to Florence Pugh seemingly being the people’s pick for Rapunzel.

One fan wrote on X, “disney’s announcing all these live action remakes so where is tangled starring sabrina carpenter??” while another posted: SABRINA CARPENTER AND TAYLOR PEREZ FOR THE TANGLED LIVE ACTION LIKE THE VISION IS SO CLEAR.”

“yall dont understand the things id do for milo manheim to be flynn rider in the tangled live action,” one fan posted.

However, there is one actor who you won’t be seeing as Flynn Rider anytime soon — Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

“I really like that film,” he shared on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in August 2020 of Tangled. “There’s a lot of these live-action versions of animated films that I loved as a kid and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if we need them.’”

Other actresses fans have listed as other possible Rapunzels include Milo’s ZOMBIES costar Avantika, Meg Donnelly, Sabrina Carpenter and Dove Cameron.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover J-14’s fan cast of a live-action Tangled.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.