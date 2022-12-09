Singer, songwriter, actress and now director, Taylor Swift really is “The Man.” The Midnights singer is set to make her first feature directorial debut with an original script, under Searchlight Pictures! The exciting news, reported by Variety on December 9, 2022, isn’t the first time Taylor has gone behind the camera! Keep reading for more details on her first directing project.

Is Taylor Swift Directing a Movie?

The singer, songwriter and director has written an original script for a feature film, which will be produced by the Oscar-winning studio behind “The Shape of Water” and “Nomadland,” Searchlight Pictures. Other details such as its title, cast and plot, are being kept under wraps for now.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has written and directed a project, as her 14-minute production of “All Too Well: The Short Film,” screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

On top of that, Taylor has discussed her interest in one day making feature films at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September 2022.

“I’d love to keep taking baby steps forward,” she said. “And I think that I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step. It would be committing to making a film. And I I feel like I would just absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise because I just absolutely, absolutely adore telling stories this way.”

Discussing the types of narratives she wants to explore, the record-breaking pop star said she wants to focus on “human stories” with “human emotion.”

“I never say never, but I can’t imagine myself filming an action sequence. If it happens one day, honestly, that’ll be funny character growth, but at this point, I could see it going in a more comedic, irreverent place. I don’t always see myself telling stories about extreme, guttural heartbreak at your most formative age that debilitates you emotionally for years and then you have to develop the scar tissue in order to move on with your life, and limp your way to your typewriter and write a novel about it. I think I’ve done that.”

