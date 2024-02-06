Oh, to be one of Taylor Swift’s assistants! The singer had a historical night at the 2024 Grammys after being the first artist to win four Album of the Year awards. To celebrate, Taylor decided to reward her team with quite the lavish surprise totaling over $160,000!

Keep reading to find out what Taylor bought her team members after her big Grammy win.

What Did Taylor Swift Buy Her Team?

The Midnights artist is rumored to have bought dozens of luxurious items for “over 30 members of her behind-the-scenes team,” The Sun reported on February 5, 2024.

The outlet claimed that Taylor had treated the women on her team to Cartier shoulder bags that are according to their website made with, “black grained calfskin with gold, palladium or rose gold finish, golden hot-stamped ‘Cartier’ signature.” One bag alone cost $1,880. However, one luxury purchase seemingly wasn’t enough!

Taylor also purchased Cartier d’Amour necklaces that are made of 18K rose gold with a diamond pendant in the middle. The fine jewelry cost a whopping $2,500 a piece. And the designer gifts didn’t stop there! The singer also bought $2,710 Louis Vuitton Speedy purses for her team.

Taylor didn’t out the fellas, either! The men on her team were gifted three Louis Vuitton presents. Starting with the $2,480 Nano Steamer bag, a $2,570 Keepall Bandoulière 55 duffel bag and the $3,300 Christopher MM backpack.

Wondering how the team felt to receive the gifts? The same publication reported that, “People felt very emotional when receiving the gifts,” and that “everybody loved them.”

An insider from the same outlet shared that “Taylor had a historical year, and on a night where she made history, she is always very grateful and thanking the love and constant support from her team and collaborators.”

We’re starting to wonder if the “Cruel Summer” singer’s love language is gift-giving because this isn’t the first time she’s done something like this.

In August 2023, Taylor made headlines for reportedly giving bonuses to her Eras Tour staff totaling over $55 million to everyone (from her dancers to riggers, sound technicians and catering, among others), which was first reported by People Magazine.

And that’s not it! TMZ previously reported that Taylor gifted the truckers on her tour $100,000 each ahead of her concert stop in Santa Clara that very same month.

