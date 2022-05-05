Friendly reminder: Teen Wolf: The Movie will be out this year! The movie, which will premiere on Paramount+, will follow the MTV series Teen Wolf that ran from 2011-2017.

Many of the original TV cast will be reprising their roles, like: Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), Crystal Reed (Allison Argent), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate), Orny Adams (Coach Bobby Finstock), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinski), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Seth Gilliam (Dr. Alan Deaton) and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar).

Sadly, Dylan O’Brien (Stiles Stilinski), Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura) and Tyler Hoechlin (Derek Hale) are not attached to the project. But that hasn’t stopped their support of the upcoming movie! “It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me,” Dylan told Variety in a March 2022 interview.

So why couldn’t he make the project work? “It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out,” he explained.

“Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there,“ he said. “I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f–king kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.” We’ll miss you, Stiles!

The cast has been having a lot of fun behind-the-scenes since filming began, showing their love for one another on Instagram and giving Teen Wolf fans a lot to look forward to! Scroll through our gallery to see behind-the-scenes of Teen Wolf: The Movie.

