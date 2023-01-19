Vince Mattis is the newest teen wolf on the block! The young actor plays Derek Hale’s (played by Tyler Hoechlin) son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, which is out on January 26, 2023. Vince exclusively dished to J-14 at the film’s premiere about how “nerve-wracking” it was to join the series, if he was a fan of the show before auditioning and the advice the cast gave him while on set.

Was Vince Mattis a ‘Teen Wolf’ Fan?

While the Paramount+ actor, 20, said it was “nerve-wracking” to originally join the show, Vince revealed that his feelings working on the movie still ​hasn’t “hit him” yet.

“I think in like 10 minutes, when it [the movie] starts, it will hit me then,” Vince told J-14 at the Teen Wolf: The Movie premiere. “Maybe ask me after, maybe pull me then.”

Vince wasn’t necessarily a Teen Wolf fan before booking his role as Eli Hale, as the star admitted that he was “a little young” to watch the show while it was on-air. “The show premiered in 2011, I was about eight years old at the time,” he revealed. “So, I was a little young, I think, to be into Teen Wolf. It was a little darker, a little sexier than most shows I was watching at the time. I was watching like, iCarly at the time.”

As Vince wasn’t familiar with Teen Wolf, he admitted that he had to do “some research” on the fantastical lore that takes up most of the show.

“I watched a lot of YouTube videos, so I knew most of the creatures in the world,” he said, adding that he knew a lot of the “different terminology and lore” already. However, as Vince’s character doesn’t know that much in Teen Wolf: The Movie, he wanted “to be a little less educated than everybody else.”

Who Is Vince Mattis?

Vince is originally from South Carolina and began acting when he was around 15 years old. He’s made appearances in 2018’s Halloween, The Dirt, American Refugee and Cipher. After he was casted in Teen Wolf: The Movie, Vince shared the news via Instagram in March 2022. “Absolutely thrilled to share this news with y’all,” he wrote as the caption. “Can’t wait to continue working with everyone and pumped to become part of this furry family!”

According to IMDb, Vince is also an advanced hip hop dancer and has a black belt in kung fu, which he’s studied for more than 10 years.

Did Vince Mattis Receive Any Advice from the ‘Teen Wolf’ Cast?

And did Vince receive any advice from the Teen Wolf cast while on set?

“Enjoy it,” he shared.

