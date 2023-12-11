Have you watched The Artful Dodger yet? The Hulu and Disney+ series follows Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Maia Mitchell as characters from the classic Charles Dickens 1838 novel Oliver Twist — and their overwhelming on-screen chemistry already has viewers asking about a second season.

Keep reading for details on season 2 of The Artful Dodger.

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘The Artful Dodger’?

Disney+ nor Hulu have yet to announce news of season 2 of The Artful Dodger. As the show premiered on Hulu on November 29, 2023, fans might have to wait a little longer to hear any renewal news!

What Is ‘The Artful Dodger’ About?

The Artful Dodger takes place in 1850s Australia, and follows Jack Dawkins (played by Thomas), who is a former navy surgeon who has established himself as a respected young surgeon in the colony. After an old acquaintance returns, Jack is brought back into a life of crime as he was also once a London-based pickpocket known as the Artful Dodger. Maia plays Lady Belle Fox, the governor’s daughter, who aspires to be a surgeon and grows an attachment to Jack.

Thomas, who is best known for his roles in the Maze Runner franchise, Love Actually, Nanny McPhee and The Queen’s Gambit, spoke about what originally drew him to the Disney+ project during an interview with Collider in December 2023.

“I always liked the character, the Artful Dodger. He’s my favorite character in Oliver!. He’s the fun, and in some ways perhaps, the most relatable, too, and I thought the scripts were really fun,” he revealed. “I could see myself doing it. I liked bringing Dickens to Australia. I could picture what that would look like. I liked the idea of that aesthetic. I also like the idea of a Dodger grown up and trying his hand at a different style of life and attempting to break away from what we all know him as being, a street urchin.”

As for Maia, known for The Fosters, Teen Beach Movie and Good Trouble, the Aussie native shared similar sentiments to her costar.

“I was just looking for something transported you to another world,” Maia said of what drew her to the Disney+ show during an interview with News.com.au. “I’ve done a lot of very grounded drama and so I was excited to do something that was a little more genre and that was a little more of a challenge.”

