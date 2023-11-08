The Legend of Zelda is coming to a theatre near you! That’s right, Nintendo is officially developing a live-action film based off of the highly popular video game. Keep reading for all the details, including release date, casting updates and more.

Is ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Being Adapted Into a Movie?

The Legend of Zelda creator and game developer Shigeru Miyamoto announced the exciting news on November 7, 2023.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films,” the gaming legend took to Nintendo’s X to write.

He continued, “I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

The upcoming film will be produced by Avi Arad, whose credits include every live-action Spider-Man movie, and will be directed by Wes Ball, who helmed the Maze Runner trilogy, which starred Dylan O’Brien.

“The reason we were so resistant and careful to adapt our games into movies is because in video games there is always a player, who overcomes challenges and fights their way through,” Miyamoto told Variety in an April cover story. “Their struggle — redoing the levels over and over — is all part of it.”

He continued, “Just following the plot points of the video games will never work as a movie. Without the involvement of the player, it won’t meet expectations.”

What Is ‘The Legend of Zelda’ About?

The Legend of Zelda follows an elf warrior named Link on his journey to defeat the evil Ganon and rescue Zelda, the princess of Hyrule.

As of September 2023, the video game franchise has sold over 150 million units.

Who Is In ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Cast?

While casting details are still being kept under wraps, fans have already started throwing up their own ideas on social media, naturally.

One user wrote on X, “Y’all keep making jokes, but I’m TELLING Y’ALL, Tom Holland is a VERY VALID POSSIBILITY of being Link. And I WOULDNT be mad LoL.”

