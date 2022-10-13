If you’ve seen and finished Netflix’s recent horror series, The Midnight Club, you were probably left with some questions after *that* plot twist. But, don’t fret — J-14 has you covered! Keep reading to uncover what exactly happened with the Paragon, who Georgina’s real identity is and more.

What Is The Midnight Club About?

The Midnight Club tells the story of several terminally ill kids who tell each other scary stories at midnight at their hospice facility called Brightcliffe, which has a history of “healing” its patients mysteriously.

Throughout the series, Ilonka (played by Iman Benson), who was diagnosed with cancer, arrives to Brighcliffe hospice not to die, but to search for the mysterious Julia Jayne (played by Larsen Thompson), a former patient who had miraculously recovered from cancer during her stay there in 1968. Throughout her search, Ilonka discovers that Julia had followed the teachings of a cult group that used to reside at Brightcliffe years back, called the Paragon.

What Happened At the End of The Midnight Club? Finale Explained

The Midnight Club ended on a shocking cliffhanger, one that had many of us wondering who Georgina Stanton (played by Nightmare On Elm Street actress Heather Langenkamp) really is. In order to fully understand who Georgina is, we must first discuss what happened in the final episode.

Ilonka’s bid to avoid death by ritualistic means is shattered following a ritual gone terribly wrong which almost kills three fellow hospice members. It is later revealed that Shasta (played Samantha Sloyan) revaled to Ilonka that she actually is Julia — which is enough to convince Ilonka to partake in a final ritual that ended up being a ploy to heal Shasta/Julia and poison the teens.

It is later revealed that after Julia went missing in 1968, she sought help from the defunct Paragon leader Regina Ballard, who went by the name Aceso. Aceso was institutionalized after her ritualistic blood offerings led to the death of her fellow cult believers.

It turns out that Aceso’s daughter, who went by the name Athena, rescued the children, took them to safety and alerted the police — leading to her mother’s detainment. Years later, after being “cured” of her insanity, Aceso was approached by Julia, who idolized her — and it’s unclear exactly why or what Julia sacrificed (probably an answer for season 2) in order to be healed.

Who Is Georgina Stanton?

When we first meet Georgina Stanton, the doctor running Brightcliffe, she seems to be a kind woman who heavily sympathizes with the teens who stay at her hospice, after having lost her son to cancer. However, things are not as they seem.

It appears Georgina has ties with the Paragon after she claimed to bear the mark of the hourglass, which is tattooed on her skull hidden beneath her wig. It’s possible that Georgina is the daughter of Aceso, Athena. The Midnight Club even states at one point that the whereabouts of Athena have been unknown for many years.

The streaming giant has yet to announce a season 2 of The Midnight Club. Netflix, we have so many questions — we need a season 2, please!

