Can fans expect a whole new storyline from Cousins Beach? There is a possibility of a The Summer I Turned Pretty spinoff series — especially after the show’s success on Prime Video.

Vernon Sanders — the head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios — said that it’s been a “goal for years” to have a “defining show” for the Young Adult audience.

“So we’re just over the moon,” he told Deadline in September 2023. “This show is going to continue to be a huge centerpiece for us, and we absolutely have plans to continue building it. Jenny [Han]’s got great vision for where she wants to go with all of it, but we’re already hard at work developing complementary pieces.”

Will There Be a ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Spinoff Series?

Vernon hinted at the “complementary pieces” during his Deadline interview. However, he’s keeping things tight-lipped for now.

“I will say stay tuned, but Jenny’s got some exciting surprises,” he added. “So we’re thrilled about a season 3, and she’s got a vision for more.”

What Has Jenny Han Said About a ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Spinoff Series?

Jenny has not shared any details about a possible spinoff. However, she did tease where The Summer I Turned Pretty series will go next. The first season premiered in June 2022 with season 2 coming in July 2023. Shortly thereafter, a third season was officially confirmed.

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” Vernon shared in a statement at the time. “Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to.”

As for what’s next?

“I think they can expect to see Belly really coming into her own and growing in many ways,” Jenny told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2023 about what’s next for the show’s main character, played by Lola Tung. However, work on the third season is on hold due to the ongoing Hollywood strike.

“I hope that the studios will come back to the table and negotiate and we can get back to work,” the author shared during a July 2023 interview with CBS News. “I think everyone wants to go back to work, including me.”

