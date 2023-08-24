Switching it up? The Summer I Turned Pretty is a book trilogy written by Jenny Han, who also serves as a producer and showrunner on the Prime Video series. That being said, some fans are worried (or excited) over the possibility that the show could end differently than the original novels. Keep reading for what Jenny and the cast have said about the TSITP‘s ending.

Who Does Belly End Up With In ‘TSITP’ Book Series?

Warning: spoilers ahead.

The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered in June 2022, with season 2 dropping in July 2023, and follows the story of a love triangle between a girl named Belly (played by Lola Tung) and two brothers, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Conrad (Christopher Briney).

In the third and final TSITP book, the trilogy ends with Belly marrying Conrad. This comes after multiple complications, of course, such as Belly’s engagement to Jeremiah even after he cheats on her at a college party (not great).

As season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty has not been released yet, it’s unclear who Belly will choose in the Prime Video show. Fans are hoping — or not — that the show ends similarly to the books. That being said, the cast, and Jenny, have teased that it could go down differently!

How Does ‘TSITP’ Show End?

Gavin teased to Us Weekly in June 2023 that the show might just switch up the endgame couples.

“I do feel like there’s a strong chance that that’s a possibility,” the actor shared, teasing Jeremiah’s future character arc.

“I try to keep it as real as possible in that regard. Obviously, I know where he ends up going and what ends up happening. But I don’t emphasize on that. Because I think [author and showrunner] Jenny [Han] writes it so well that I’m able to kind of get there naturally without having to force it a certain direction,” Gavin explained, referring to the plot of the original book series. “So, even though I know where he is going, I try to play it day by day because that’s all we can do. [We can] just live in the moment and make the most of our time right.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast have said about a ~possible~ change in the ending of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

