Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? Well, buckle up, because we broke down who Belly chooses in The Summer I Turned Pretty books series, which Prime Video show is based on. Warning: spoilers ahead.

ICYMI, The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy was written by Jenny Han, which tells the story of a love triangle between two brothers and one girl, who are childhood best friends. Gavin Casalegno plays younger brother Jeremiah on the Prime Video show, while Chrisopher Briney portrays older brother Conrad, and their love interest, Belly, is played by Lola Tung.

Keep reading to uncover if Belly chooses Conrad and Jeremiah in the books.

Who Does Belly End Up With In ‘TSITP’ Book Series?

In the third and final book of TSITP, which is titled We’ll Always Have Summer, the trilogy ends with Belly marrying Conrad.

Their endgame moments comes after multiple complications beforehand, naturally, as the third book actually begins with Jeremiah and Belly embarking on a serious relationship with one another as they attend the same college. However, Belly soon learns that Jeremiah cheated on her at a college party, leading him to beg for her forgiveness and also proposing marriage. She says yes, despite her family’s concerns.

While planning her and Jeremiah’s wedding at Cousins Beach, she finds that Conrad has been living alone in the family home, and not long after she realizes that she still loves the older brother. Jeremiah and Belly break up, she moves to Spain to study abroad and Conrad begins to send her love letters. When she returns, they reunite and eventually get married. The end!

Who Does Belly End Up With In ‘TSITP’ TV Show?

As season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty has not been released yet (however, it is in the works!), it’s unclear who Belly will choose in the Prime Video show.

Along with being the author of the original TSITP books, Jenny also serves as writer, producer and co-showrunner on the Prime Video series. Since the premiere of season 1 in June 2022, and then season 2 in July 2023, fans have noticed multiple changes in the show that differed from the original book series.

That being said, we assume she will remain loyal to her own books while choosing Belly’s endgame.

However, Gavin did tease to Us Weekly in June 2023 that the show might just switch up the endgame couples.

“I do feel like there’s a strong chance that that’s a possibility,” the actor shared, teasing Jeremiah’s future character arc.

“I try to keep it as real as possible in that regard. Obviously, I know where he ends up going and what ends up happening. But I don’t emphasize on that. Because I think [author and showrunner] Jenny [Han] writes it so well that I’m able to kind of get there naturally without having to force it a certain direction,” Gavin explained, referring to the plot of the original book series. “So, even though I know where he is going, I try to play it day by day because that’s all we can do. [We can] just live in the moment and make the most of our time right.”

