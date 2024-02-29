TikTok star Cat Janice has passed away following her battle with cancer. The singer, who went viral for her song “Dance You Outta My Head,” was 31-years-old when she died on February 28, 2024.

“This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator,” her family posted to her Instagram page.

“We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months.”

The family continued, “Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you.”

Prior to her death, Cat asked TikTok users to stream her song, “Dance You Outta My Head,” in hopes of leaving a legacy behind for her 7-year-old son, Loren.

She explained her goals in a TikTok slideshow saying, “My art is all I have to leave behind and I’m leaving it behind for my son to profit on,” she captioned the video posted on January 15, 2024.

Just two weeks after her request, Cat revealed that she had made it on the Top 40 Billboard charting artist after her song reached No. 11 on the Hot Dance/Electronic chart on Digital Sales.

Cat shared her excitement to her Instagram saying, “YOU ALL DID THIS. You gave me my dream come true. Right when I needed it most. You all loved me back to life and gave me my ‘one more moment alive.'”

The TikTok star first announced her cancer diagnosis two years prior on social media. After undergoing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, she was deemed cancer-free in July 2022.

However, at the beginning of 2024, Cat revealed that the cancer had progressed after a long and hard battle. She shared to her TikTok on January 6, “Thank you for loving me. Im praying a miracle makes me through this but I think im being called Home.”

Following her passing, Cat’s family announced that her brother Cubby will be running her social media as a tribute to the musician.

