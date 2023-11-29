Timothée Chalamet is bringing all the high-fashion vibes to the Wonka press tour. ICYMI, the actor plays the famous candy man in the upcoming movie musical, Wonka, which premieres in theatres on December 15, 2023. Keep reading to uncover all of his looks from the Wonka press tour.

“To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy,” Timothée told Vogue in May 2023 of Wonka. “That’s why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate.”

Aside from Timothée, the star-studded cast of Wonka include Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, among others.

The movie musical will act as a prequel story to the Willy Wonka we know and love, from Gene Wilder’s iconic 1971 version to Johnny Depp‘s 2005 adaptation. Timothée spoke of watching both movies during an interview with E! News in November 2023, while also revealing he didn’t seek advice from Johnny on playing the chocolatier (who also happens to be the father of Timothée’s ex-girlfriend, Lily-Rose Depp).

“No, and I love that version,” he told E! News, referring to the 2005 film. “[That] version came out when I was about 10 or 11 years old, and I just thought it was very bold.”

The Little Women actor explained that he actually “grew up” with the original 1971 movie. As he put it, “The Gene Wilder version I saw first technically, because my mom — that’s the one I grew up on.”

The French-American actor explained what makes his version of the iconic character different from past renditions.

“This is a Willy that’s full of joy and hope and desire to become the greatest chocolatier,” the Dune actor told Vogue, revealing that he also swam in real melted chocolate while filming the movie.

Click through our gallery to uncover all of Timothée's hottest looks from the Wonka press tour.

