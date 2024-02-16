We can’t think of a bigger Zendaya fan than boyfriend Tom Holland! The Spider-Man actor put breakup rumors to rest as he attended the Dune: Part Two London premiere on Thursday, February 15.

Keep reading to find out more about their special outing.

Did Tom Holland Attend the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere?

Zendaya has been killing the Dune red carpet looks, and the London showing was no exception! The Euphoria star first arrived wearing a 1995 robot suit designed by Thierry Mugler. The show-stopping outfit was accessorized with an equally impressive diamond and sapphire necklace.

Her second look of the night was more toned down — a slimming black floor-length dress by Mugler.

She also made sure to coordinate with her boyfriend! Tom wore a black shirt with a knit vest and matching trousers. While the Spider-Man star didn’t walk the red carpet, he did walk hand in hand with Zendaya as they left the afterparty together, per Us Magazine.

Did Tom Holland and Zendaya Breakup?

Breakup speculation between the couple began in January 2024, after Zendaya unfollowed Tom on Instagram — as well as everyone else she had previously been following. However, a few weeks later, the Uncharted actor clarified his relationship status with Zendaya.

When asked if he and his girlfriend split, he told TMZ “no no no no, absolutely not.”

Tom and Zendaya first met on set well filming the Spider-Man movies, where they played each other’s love interests. Their off-screen romance wasn’t confirmed until 2021, but speculation had been growing since 2017.

The couple solidified their relationship to the public in July 2021 when the pair were spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles.

In September 2021, Tom made their romance Instagram official when he posted a photo for her 25th birthday with the caption, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

The two have had nothing but sweet words to say about each other. When reflecting on his relationship with Zendaya, Tom shared to the Associated Press in December 2021 how she had helped him on his journey of fame.

“[It’s] like two friends coming together, like, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.