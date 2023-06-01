Since making his debut as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, Tom Holland has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Keep reading to see all the roles and projects he’s booked since playing the iconic MCU character.

One project Tom has worked on for nearly all of 2022 was the Apple TV series The Crowded Room, which will be released on June 9, 2023. The British actor described the series as “an insight into the power of the human mind” and “the ways in which we can deal with trauma.”

“It’s a show that will take you on twists and turns — you’ll never know where you are or what’s going on — and then it will all come to a miraculous conclusion toward the end,” he told Entertainment Weekly in May 2023. “It’s a story about heartbreak. It’s a story about love. It’s a story about betrayal. And, most of all, it’s a story about a young kid’s determination to survive.” The Marvel star explained that playing his character, Danny, in The Crowded Room was super enjoyable for him, since it was a completely different role than Peter Parker or Nathan Drake from Uncharted. “I’ve spent so long playing Nathan Drake and playing Spider-Man, who are characters that you can depend on, people you feel safe around, and, ultimately, people that feel really capable,” he explained. “I really enjoyed playing Danny in those earlier episodes where I was able to lean into my more vulnerable side.” While the role was a welcome break to his usual characters, he told the outlet that it was the first time he had trouble detaching himself from a character. “I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life,” the Spider-Man actor explained. “I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.’ And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to … It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.” Scroll through the gallery below to see all Tom’s TV shows, movies and projects since his Spider-Man: Homecoming.

