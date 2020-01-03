It’s over — Trace Cyrus and Taylor Lauren Sanders have decided to call off their engagement. The rockstar shared the heartbreaking news on January 1, 2020.

“Happy New Year! This year I don’t have any specific goals. I just want to focus on my family, music and fitness all I can! Some of you might already know but I’m recently single and extremely thankful to have my family around me during this time,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve just been feeling so blessed lately! Thank you @mileycyrus for always being there for me… Love you sooo much sissy!”

Trace and the singer first revealed that they were dating back in February 2018, and after that, they were pretty much inseparable. They documented their adorable romance all over their social media, and get this — they even worked on a few musical collaborations together! That’s why when the former Metro Station member revealed that he and the Instagram model were engaged back in December 2018, fans were living for it.

“Well… It’s official! SHE SAID ‘YES!’ We’re getting married!” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I will love you FOREVER!!!”

Taylor also took to Instagram to gush over the news in a now-deleted post of her own.

“I can’t believe I get to marry my best-est friend. We’ve been inseparable since day one and now it gets to be that way forever,” she shared. “I love you so much @tracecyrus and you mean the world to me and I’ve been waiting on you forever! You’re my dream man and AHHHHHH I still can’t believe it. You’re amazing.”

Before Taylor, the 30-year-old was linked to Suite Life Of Zack and Cody star Brenda Song on-and-off for over seven years. From broken engagements to pregnancy rumors, their tumultuous relationship may go down in history as one of the messiest of all time.

