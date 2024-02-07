Tish Cyrus has officially “spilled the tea” on her 2022 divorce with Billy Ray Cyrus during a recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on February 7, 2024. The mother of Miley Cyrus sat down alongside her oldest daughter, Brandi Cyrus, to talk whether Hannah Montana “ruined” the Cyrus family, what really went down before and after her public divorce and so much more.

ICYMI, Billy Ray and Tish were married for over 25 years before officially calling it quits in 2022, filing for divorce that April. During their years together, Billy adopted Tish’s two children from a previous relationship, Brandi and Trace Cyrus, and the couple then welcomed three children together — Miley, Noah and Braison.

“It had not been in a good place for a long time. I think I did stay so long out of fear. Literal fear of being alone,” Tish admitted of their relationship during the CHD pod. “I met him when I [was] 24. So I, like, grew up … [and] he was such a huge part of that. Then being alone and all of a sudden just having kind of the weight of the world off my shoulders in some ways and [I] was able to just breathe.”

At one point in the episode, Tish even referred to herself as “a single parent” during her childrens’ childhoods since she was raising them while Billy Ray was on Hannah Montana with Miley.

“I literally had the choice to leave them with a nanny and let them go to school or take them with me and have them do it on [set]. Which is what I chose to do,” she added. “It was not easy. … I just made it work and I took the kids.”

For her part, Brandi also revealed her own perspective on her parents’ evolving relationship on the podcast.

When she was a child, she revealed that the former couple were “so touchy and so lovey,” but Brandi noticed a shift when she was in her 20s.

“I’ll never forget, I was 25 and I was filming a movie in New York and he was there doing Broadway. It was, kind of, the first time that it opened my eyes to see some of the things that he was doing that I didn’t know before,” Brandi recalled without specifying what was going on behind the scenes in the pair’s marriage. “It was hurtful to see him doing it to her. It was hurtful to see him hiding it from me.”

