Pretty Little Liars‘ Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams are couple goals *and* house goals. The pair showed off their house in an Architectural Digest video from April 2023. Keep reading to see photos of their gorgeous home.

ICYMI, the PLL actress married Patrick in 2016, who is well known for his acting roles in Suits and Legends of Tomorrow. The couple welcomed their first baby girl into the world in October 2018, which Troian announced via Instagram.

“I cannot express how grateful I am,” reads the IG post. “To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy. To our tribe for expanding with grace and exponential amounts of love. To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives. I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.”

Aurora soon became a big sister, as Troian gave birth to her second daughter, Elliot, in 2021.

Troian and Patrick introduced their second baby daughter into the world in June of that year — and their birthing story is one for the books! In the Instagram post announcing Elliot’s birth, the couple are standing in the middle of a parking garage, and the caption reads: “That’s it. Right there was where our daughter was born.”

The Pretty Little Liars star shared on a podcast in 2021 that she went into labor while driving with her husband to the hospital after experiencing, what she thought were, false labor pains. So, after the pair began driving, things started to progress pretty rapidly. “I’m starting to have to push my seatbelt away from me. I‘m in a lot of pain, but I’m also like, ‘I can’t be in this position anymore,’” Troian explained.

“As soon as I hit the button and get the ticket [in the parking garage], she’s screaming,” said Patrick. “I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is fully on her hands and knees [in the back of the car] and we’ve gone nuclear.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of their beautiful L.A. home.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.