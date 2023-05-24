We love a good crossover moment. From Suite Life of Zack & Cody meets Hannah Montana to iCarly meets Victorious, Disney Channel and Nickelodeon shows have ingrained the excitement that we feel when we watch some of our favorite characters interact with another for the first time. Keep reading for the most iconic crossovers of all time.

One of the most iconic crossover episodes was titled “That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana” that included characters from That’s So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Hannah Montana. In the episode, London Tipton (played by Brenda Song) and Hannah Montana (Miley Cyrus) fight over a dress that is designed by Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné). Talk about iconic!

A crossover that never actually happened but definitely should have was one between Lizzie Mcguire and Hannah Montana. Rumors that a crossover between the two shows was in the works sparked years after both Disney series’ ended in 2020.

Hilary Duff, who played Lizzie on the show, opened up about the possibilities of that actually happening during a 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan.

“Oh my god, I’ve never heard that one. But you might be starting something right now,” Hilary said. “I love Miley [Cyrus], I recently was on her show that she created during the quarantine, and she’s just awesome.”

“She’s always showing me so much love and it kind of embarrasses me in a way,” she continued. “I’m like, come on, you’re like the epitome of cool and it’s really sweet that she’s just so vocal about being a fan growing up with me and I love her. And I don’t know, I’ve never thought about a Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire crossover, but never say never! Anything goes these days, right?”

Other good crossover moments often happen behind-the-scenes, as well! Take the “Jenny Han universe,” for example: the author wrote books-turned-TV shows The Summer I Turned Pretty and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. On top of that, she also wrote a spinoff show from To All the Boys titled XO, Kitty. While the shows’ characters haven’t necessarily interacted within the series (yet), cast members from different Jenny Han works often hang out behind-the-scenes — and we love to see it!

Scroll through the gallery below for the most iconic TV crossovers of all time.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.