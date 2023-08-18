Things Jihyo did: that. TWICE‘s leader just made her long-awaited solo debut with “Killin’ Me Good,” the lead single off of her seven-track EP titled ZONE. Keep reading for a lyric breakdown on the song, its meaning and more!

What Is Jihyo’s Debut Single ‘Killin’ Me Good’ About? Lyrics Explained

“Killin’ Me Good” is a love song, first and foremost, as Jihyo croons in the chorus, “You’re makin’ me feel something new, hey. You’re makin’ me feel so brand new. You’re killin’ me, killin’ me good.”

The track tells Jihyo’s growing feelings for someone — which can be scary for the singer, hence the “killing” metaphor, as well as good.

“It’s time to wake up, only the sound I hear inside. I want to listen and follow you (That’s what you do),” she sings in the pre-chorus, as translated by Genius. “I’m losin’ all my senses. You’re takin’ me to places. And you know all that I can say is, you’re killin’ me, killin’ me good.”

When Did Jihyo’s Debut Album ‘ZONE’ Drop?

The TWICE leader’s first EP titled ZONE dropped alongside her lead single on Friday, August 18. The seven tracks include “Killin’ Me Good,” “Talkin’ About It (feat. 24kGoldn),” “Closer,” “Wishing On You,” “Don’t Wanna Go Back (feat. Heize),” “Room” and “Nightmare.”

Six of the seven tracks credit Jihyo as a songwriter, composer or both — something she says was “very meaninful” during an interview with Vulture in August 2023. “The fact that I was able to personally shape the sound, make the music I want, and directly say what I want to say makes this album very meaningful to me.”

The Korean artist spoke about the difference between her music and TWICE’s.

“TWICE songs are basically always chosen for their bright, lovely image and energetic quality. But I wanted to move away from what I’ve shown through TWICE,” she explained, citing her song “Nightmare” as a good example of that differentiation.

“It was my intention to show that image more, to explore feelings of being alone and sad,” she said of the morose track. “That was actually the main focus of this album: to show different sides of me. I wanted my lyrics to be really honest and transparent. I wanted to express emotions that were a bit more aggressive.”

Jihyo’s debut marks the second TWICE member to go solo since the band debuted in 2015, with member Nayeon releasing her song “POP!” in June 2022.

During her Vulture interview, Jihyo explained that she’s always been ready to go solo since debuting with TWICE.

“I actually believe that when you debut as a singer, you should already be prepared to go solo. There wasn’t really a specific moment. It’s more like, I had to become a person who would always be ready. As a result, I see all my years of training [she prepared for a decade] before debuting with TWICE in 2015 to be a huge strength.”

