Is TWICE’s Jihyo dating an Olympian? The leader of the K-pop girl group is reportedly dating Yun Sung-bin, who is an Olympic skeleton gold medalist and Netflix star.

Are Jihyo and Yun Sungbin Actually Dating?

Local Korean outlets confirmed Jihyo and Yun’s relationship on March 24, 2024. According to a report by the entertainment news outlet Sway, Jihyo and Yun have been dating for a year after being introduced to each other through an acquaintance and became closer due to their “mutual love of sports,” per Koreajoongangdaily.

However, both of their agencies have refused to confirm their relationship.

JYP Entertainment, Jihyo’s label, neither denied nor confirmed the news, stating they could “not give confirmation [to their relationship] due to the matter being [the artist’s] personal life.”

Yun, 29, is a professional skeleton racer and a former member of Korea’s national team. Nicknamed “Iron Man,” he won the gold medal in men’s skeleton at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and becoming the first Asian in the category to achieve this feat. He retired from the sport after the Beijing Winter Olympics and has since appeared on several TV shows, including Netflix’s Physical: 100.

Jihyo, 27, is the leader and main singer of TWICE, one of the most popular girl groups in South Korea. A member of the girl group since 2015, Jihyo debuted as a solo artist in August 2023, with her single “Killin’ Me Good.”

During an interview with Vulture, Jihyo explained that she’s always been ready to go solo since debuting with TWICE.

“I actually believe that when you debut as a singer, you should already be prepared to go solo. There wasn’t really a specific moment. It’s more like, I had to become a person who would always be ready. As a result, I see all my years of training [she prepared for a decade] before debuting with TWICE in 2015 to be a huge strength.”

Who Has Jihyo Dated?

Jihyo was actually the first member of TWICE to go public with a romantic relationship. In August 2019, it was revealed that the K-pop singer was dating fellow K-pop star Kang Daniel. According to Dispatch, the couple reportedly began dating in the beginning of the year.

However, just over a year later, the two broke up due to their busy schedules in November 2020, with Jihyo’s music label JYP Entertainment later confirming the news.

