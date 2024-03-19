TOMORROW X TOGETHER, or TXT, are coming to the states! The K-pop group, which consists of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai, will be embarking on the TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : PROMISE> — with American concert dates beginning in May 2024.

TXT Announces US Tour Dates, Ticket Sales

The US leg of the tour will span eight cities, including Houston, TX; Atlanta, GA; Tacoma, WA; Oakland, CA; Los Angeles, CA; New York, NY; Rosemont, IL; and Washington, DC. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Thursday, March 24 via Ticketmaster.

Previously, TXT held their Act: Sweet Mirage Tour in 2023 and Act: Lovesick Tour in 2022, the latter being the subject of a Disney+ documentary titled Our Lost Summer.

“Concerts mean so much to me,” Huening Kai explained in the documentary. “It’s the point of contact for us to meet our fans in person, and it’s the time that we have, the longest time we have together with our fans, and we can show them a lot of things. Concerts are just indispensable for our profession, being idol groups and a boy band.”

According to a press release, TXT’s new tour “presents itself on a grander scale compared to its 2023 predecessor ‘ACT : SWEET MIRAGE. The name of the tour ‘ACT : PROMISE’ embodies the commitment to move forward together towards a hopeful future.”

“I think all the different cities and their audiences have different vibes,” Yeonjun said during the concert film. “For example, in one city they would be really passionate and in one city they would like to dance to our songs. So it was a lot of fun for us to watch different types of fans in different cities.”

The tour is in support of their upcoming EP titled Minisode: TOMORROW, which will be released on April 1, 2024.

Where Are TXT Headed?

See below for the lineup of TXT shows beginning in May 2024:

5/14: Tacoma, WA (Tacoma Dome)

5/18: Oakland, CA (Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum)

5/21: Los Angeles, CA (Crypto.com Arena)

5/22: Los Angeles, CA (Crypto.com Arena)

5/26: Houston, TX (Minute Maid Park)

5/29: Atlanta, GA (State Farm Arena)

6/01: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

6/02: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)

6/05: Rosemont, IL (Allstate Arena)

6/06: Rosemont, IL (Allstate Arena)

6/08: Washington, DC (Capitol One Arena)

