TOMORROW X TOGETHER is making their 2024 comeback with a third installment to their ‘minisode’ series. The upcoming mini-album is fittingly called TOMORROW, and is set to premiere in April!

When Does TXT’s ‘Minisode: TOMORROW’ Come Out?

Minisode: TOMORROW will be released on April 1, 2024. TXT dropped the comeback’s concept trailer on Tuesday, March 6 — watch it here. Other details such as a tracklist and title track have yet to be revealed by the group.

The first album of TXT’s minisode series was titled Blue Hour, and was released in 2020. The second album of the series, Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, dropped in 2022.

Minisode: Tomorrow will be their first musical drop in 5 months, as their last comeback came in the group’s 3rd full-length album titled The Name Chapter: Freefall, which was released in October 2023.

“This album is about facing reality and showing a determination to grow, which, of course, comes with some pain — growing pains,” Taehyun further explained to Teen Vogue. “[This idea just naturally] circles back to our song ‘Crown’ because, in a way, it also talks about those growing pains. There’s a horn growing out of my head. I thought it was a pain, but because we have that horn, we could grow. So, it’s actually a crown, not a horn. [It was an instinctive callback.]”

The K-pop group consists of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, ​Taehyun and Huening Kai, and they first debuted in 2019 with their hit “Crown.” Since then, the band has made waves in the K-pop world as the first group the

“We’ve always told our own story from our debut till today and it’s a story that many have been able to relate to precisely because it’s a very real story of people living within this generation,” Yeonjun told NME in September 2021. “We’ve worked with many genres to enhance our musical capabilities and hone our sound, and through this sound, we tell stories of our generation, a generation at the crux of growth.”

