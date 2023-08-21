TXT is one of the most successful K-pop groups — and they’re also one of the youngest! Keep reading to uncover how old the members are, their zodiac signs and birthdays!

ICYMI, the 4th gen group full of It-Boys is comprised of leader Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai. TXT first debuted in 2019 with “Crown,” and was the first group to come out of the music company HYBE since mega-famous group BTS‘ debut in 2013.

Since their creation, the band has multiple accomplishments under their belt, and even became the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza festival in August 2023.

Prior to headlining, the boys reminisced on their first time on the festival stage the year prior. “Actually, I think I was very nervous because it was my first time going on such a huge stage and I thought that I was lacking and maybe that’s why I thought I didn’t deserve to be on such a huge stage,” Yeonjun told NME. “But I think I’ve grown a lot and I’m trying really hard to become an artist that can fit that stage.”

The group also has taken part of some iconic collaborations, including their July 2023 single, “Do It Like That,” which saw them team up with the Jonas Brothers.

Of the collab, Huening Kai told the outlet, “When I was young, I watched Camp Rock and I saw the Jonas Brothers. I thought, ‘Oh, I want to be like them’. So they are my role models, and I was happy to collaborate with them. It was a dream come true.”

Since debuting in 2019, TXT has grown so much as a group — from showing their innocent and wholesome side with debut single “Crown,” to their pop-punk concepts dripping in angst like”LO$ER=LO♡ER” and “Good Boy Gone Bad,” the group’s versatility is truly one of a kind.

“We’ve always told our own story from our debut till today and it’s a story that many have been able to relate to precisely because it’s a very real story of people living within this generation,” Yeonjun told NME in September 2021. “We’ve worked with many genres to enhance our musical capabilities and hone our sound, and through this sound, we tell stories of our generation, a generation at the crux of growth.”

Click through our gallery to uncover the members of TXT’s ages.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.