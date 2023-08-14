As the youngest member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Huening Kai has pretty much grown up in the spotlight since debuting at just 16 years old! Keep reading to meet TXT‘s maknae, Huening Kai.

Who Is Huening Kai?

Huening Kai was born in Hawaii on August 14, 2023 (a Leo!), but moved to China shortly thereafter. He lived in China with his family for around seven years before settling into South Korea when he was only 8 years old. His mother is Korean, and his father is German. Interestingly enough, his dad — whose name is Nabil David Huening — was a pretty well known celebrity in China for a few years, appearing on multiple TV shows.

Talent must run in Huening Kai’s family, because both of his sisters are also in the K-pop industry! His older sister, Lea, is a former member of the girl group VIVA, which disbanded in 2019. Huening Kai’s younger sister is named Bahiyyih, or Hiyyih, who is a member of the girl group Kep1er.

Fun fact, due to his international upbringing, the TXT star can speak five languages: Portuguese, German, Mandarin, Korean and English.

Huening Kai debuted with the boys of TXT in 2019, when he was only 16 years old! Following his debut, fans quickly started nicknaming him the “diamond maknae,” due to his impressive musical talents: from playing the piano, drums, guitar and flute.

“As the youngest member, I want to be a reassuring presence that both the other members and MOA [TXT’s fanbase] can have faith in and depend on,” he told Weverse Magazine in March 2022.

Who Are TXT?

TXT first debuted with their single “Crown” in 2019, and was the first group to come out of the music company HYBE since mega-famous group BTS’ debut in 2013. The band is comprised of five members including Huening Kai, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu and Taehyun.

They became the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza festival in August 2023, wearing all custom Dior fits. A few days later, the group was announced as Dior’s newest brand ambassadors.

“Our headlining at Lollapalooza was one of the most significant performances of our career,” leader Soobin said in a statement. “It was truly an honor to share the stage with Dior, and we hope to continue to show Tomorrow X Together’s versatility through this partnership.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.