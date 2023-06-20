TXT is coming! The It-boys of K-pop will be returning for a July 2023 comeback, they officially announced on month prior. Keep reading for details on their upcoming music, rumored collaborations and more!

Is TXT Releasing a New Song in July 2023?

On June 16, TXT rolled out a “Coming Soon” teaser image announcing that they will be releasing a digital single in July. The group has yet to announce details on the single’s release date or much else.

ICYMI, TXT first debuted in 2019 with “Crown,” and was the first group to come out of the music company HYBE since mega-famous group BTS‘ debut in 2013. The band is comprised of five members including Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai.

Is TXT Releasing a New Album?

Their upcoming comeback will be the first music release that TXT has released since The Name Chapter: Temptation, which dropped in January 2023.

“Musically, we wanted this EP to reflect all that we can do because I feel that we’re really finding ourselves as a band,” Soobin told Dazed in February 2023 of The Name Chapter: Temptation. “We always knew what we wanted in terms of our career, but the picture is definitely becoming clearer and clearer.”

Beomgyu explained that the boys usually work on music “non-stop,” but in terms of their most recent EP, “it was in the works from early May last year.”

Are TXT and the Jonas Brothers Collaborating?

Recently, producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder teased a collaboration with TXT after sharing a video of himself in the studio with the group in June 2023. On top of that, the boy group teased a “secret” meeting they had in New York City via Twitter, which fans think is a hint that they could be working with a global artist.

Following the Twitter update, fans started theorizing that their upcoming collab could be with the Jonas Brothers, as Ryan also recently worked with the former Disney stars on their May 2023 album titled The Album.

Additionally, the members of TXT might have even given us another hint after posting a photo on Twitter of the members lying in front of a pool, which looks to be a direct reference to the Jonas Brothers cover art for their 2019 album Happiness Begins.

TXT’s Twitter caption was “We go Together,” which is the opening line of the Jonas Brothers’ song “Sucker.” We need answers!

