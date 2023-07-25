Everyone loves Soobin! TXT (also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER) are really *that* K-pop group and the boy band’s leader is turning heads left and right. Keep reading to meet Soobin, see details on his debut, age and more.

Who Is Soobin?

Soobin, 22, is the leader of TXT. He has his very own fandom called “Soobrangdan” or “Soobders,” and was an emcee for the South Korean music show Music Bank in 2022. He’s often described as the “introvert” of the group, as the rest of TXT are self-proclaimed extroverts.

“I’m not usually the talkative type,” he told Consequence in May 2023. “I don’t know how to make things flowery and eloquent.”

The K-pop artist also spoke about the difficulties of being a leader. “There are actually things that I cannot tell my members because they’re my members,” he explained. “Being the leader, I sometimes worry about things that could make them feel pressured, and with such things, I tend to open up to my other friends.”

Born on December 5th, 2000, in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Soobin is a Sagittarius. Fun fact: Soobin is super tall at 6-foot-1, which makes him the tallest known idol under Big Hit Entertainment (his music company).

Who Is TXT?

The fourth generation band is comprised of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai.They first debuted in 2019 with their lead single “Crown,” and was the first group to come out of the music company Big Hit since mega-famous group BTS‘ debut in 2013.

In 2022, TXT made history at Lollapalooza as the first-ever K-pop group to perform at the famed music festival, and they brought a live band with them. The 5-member band sat down on the same stage to talk to J-14 about the experience at the time.

“So, our first time with our live band, it was a little bit hard at first, but their mood is really good. So, [we] really loved it. It feels like, ‘Oh, I’m [in a] festival,'” the members gushed, teasing that they were “switching things up just a little” with this particular performance because “there are more people” in the crowd.

“Their cheers are really amazing,” the boys gushed of their ‘MOA’ fanbase ahead of their set 2022 Lollapalooza set, noting how much they “really love” taking the stage every night. Initially, the group explained, they were “a little bit nervous” about touring because “it’s been a long time,” but the crowd made them feel super safe.

They are set to headline Lollapalooza in August 2023, making them the first K-pop group to do so.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.