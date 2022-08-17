Vampire Academy is almost here! And no, we’re not referring to the 2014 movie starring Zoey Deutch. The book series by Richelle Mead has officially been adapted by Peacock and is set to premiere on September 15, 2022! Keep reading to uncover everything we know about the series.

The series remake arrives eight years after the 2014 film of the same name, which starred Zoey and Lucy Fry. Peacock’s Vampire Academy changes the narrative of human and vampire relations, with a description of the series reading, “Two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society.” The series stars Daniela Nieves as Lissa, and her protector/bestie Rose is portrayed by Sisi Stringer.

Other cast members include Kieron Moore as Dmitri, Andre Dae Kim as Christian, J. August Richards as Victor, Alex Hafner as James, Mia Mckenna-Bruce as Mia, Jennifer Kirby as Alberta and Javier Ramos as Dean.

Co-creator Julie Plec (who produced Vampire Diaries) told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s got everything: It’s got the Bridgerton and The Hunger Games.”

“We took all the incredible inspiration from Richelle Mead’s books — all her rules, her mythology, her characters — and we folded that into this vampire dominion that we built from scratch,” Julie explained. “I’ve never done a world build that intricate before. It was a million times harder than anything I’ve done.”

She continued, “At its core, it’s a story about a friendship that nobody thinks can survive because society isn’t built that way — and yet, through thick and thin, they have each other’s backs,” Plec says. “That’s what I love so much about it is yes there’s romance aplenty and yes, Dmitri and Rose and Christian and Lissa are two really terrific romantic relationships in the books. But this is a story about these two women and how they, together, as a team are going to end up doing some really meaningful things in the world.”

Julie explained more on the vampire hierarchy in the show, stating, “Vampire Academy is all about the different species of vampires. There’s royal, posh, cloth-napkin vampires, and then the Strigoi, who are closer to what you might expect a rabid feral vampire from the original days would behave like. They’re lurking in the shadows, so there’s very much a genre tone when it comes to the Strigoi. There’s some great horror eye candy in this show as well.”

