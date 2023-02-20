Here she is, once again! Victoria Justice just confirmed she’s releasing a debut album following the release of her single “Last Man Standing” on February 19, 2023. Keep reading for everything we know including release date, tracklist and more.

Is Victoria Justice Releasing New Music, Single?

The Nickelodeon alum first confirmed the news of her single “Last Man Standing” via Instagram a few days before its release, which landed on the same day as her 30th birthday.

In an Instagram post following the single’s release, she wrote: “Celebrating my birthday this year with a gift to all of you … ‘Last Man Standing’ is out now and all yours! It’s available to stream everywhere (link is in my bio). I hope you love this one as much as I do, it’s my favorite yet. Xo Vic.”

“I’m stepping into my 30s in this place of feeling empowered,” Justice told Variety of timing the release on her birthday. “I feel like this song really captures a lot of that energy, and it’s fun, and it’s kind of sexy, and it’s got these very strong themes of female empowerment, so it just felt like a really good fit.”

Victoria Justice Debut Album: Release Date, Tracklist

On top of the Victorious actress’ new single, she also confirmed that a debut album is on the way!

“I definitely am releasing an album — that’s happening,” Victoria confirmed to Variety. “I can’t say that that is done right now by any means, but I think right now, I’m focusing on releasing some singles. I have a collection of songs right now that I’m really proud of.”

The Fun Size actress added that she feels “really grateful” and “content” with her life right now, adding she feels “hopeful and excited for the future.”

“I’m really looking forward to releasing the new music that I’ve been working on,” Victoria added. “And I hope that people love it and resonate with it. And I just want to express like all the gratitude that I have for my fans and the people who have been supporting me for, well, I don’t know, like two decades.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.