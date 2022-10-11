Victoria Justice is seemingly off the market! The Victorious actress was photographed holding hands with TikToker Evan Berger at Las Vegas’ RiSE festival in October 2022. So, who is Victoria’s new boyfriend? Keep reading to find out!

Who Is Evan Berger?

Evan is a TikToker with over 2 million followers and is most well-known for his comedic impressions of former presidents, such as Donald Trump and Barack Obama. The social media star also does impressions in his music. One video shows Evan remixing a G-Eazy song with the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants’s Patrick Star. He captioned the video, “A collab that changed the industry. Patrick x G-Eazy.”

Additionally, Evan graduated from UCLA in 2017 and worked in standup comedy before finding fame on TikTok. The comedian was born on May 12, 1995, making him a Taurus.

While Evan, 27, and Victoria, 29, follow one another on their respective social media accounts, they have yet to confirm if they are in a relationship.

Who Has Victoria Justice Dated?

Prior to Evan, Victoria has dated several celebrities — in fact, her first kiss was Cole Sprouse when she guest starred on Suite Life of Zack and Cody! The Nickelodeon star dated Josh Hutcherson in 2008 until calling it quits in 2009. Since then, she’s been romantically linked to actor Ryan Rottman and Pierson Fode.

Her most recent relationship was with Broadway star Reeve Carney after the pair met and started dating in 2016 while filming the Rocky Horror Picture Show remake. Throughout their three-year relationship, the couple stayed pretty private but were often photographed on red carpets together.

After three years together, they were last spotted in February 2019. Reeve has since moved on with another Broadway star, his Hadestown costar Eva Noblezada, so it’s unclear what happened between him and Victoria.

“It’s odd, I mean I’m a very private person so it’s kind of uncomfortable for me, for people to know everything about me in that way,” Victoria said about her past relationships during a March 2021 interview on the Betches “U Up?” podcast. “There have been times where I [was], you know, 17 or 18 and dating this guy and just like riding our bikes around my neighborhood and then later that day finding out that there was paparazzi taking pictures of us. I didn’t really wanna share [that] with the world.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.