Get ready to read author E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars before the forthcoming series adaptation. Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plec and her producing partner Emily Cummins are set to develop the Young Adult book series for Prime Video alongside Carina Adly MacKenzie. Not only will she be adapting this novel, but Lockhart’s other books as well — Family of Liars and Again Again.

“I’ve chased We Were Liars for years,” Julie told Deadline in a July 2022 statement. “It’s one of the best YA novels I’ve ever read, and I’ve read a lot. It’s mysterious, romantic and devastating — and Family of Liars showed me just how sprawling and multi-generational the series can be. Being able to adapt it for television is a career highlight for me — not to mention how thrilled I am to bring the lovely, intimate, emotional journey that is Again Again to life with Carina and the Emilys (Lockhart and Cummins).”

Keep reading for what to know about the We Were Liars TV adaptation.

What Is ‘We Were Liars’ About?

Referred to as a “modern, sophisticated suspense novel,” the book is about “A beautiful and distinguished family. A private island. A brilliant, damaged girl; a passionate, political boy. A group of four friends — the Liars — whose friendship turns destructive. A revolution. An accident. A secret. Lies upon lies. True love. The truth,” according to its official description.

The ‘We Were Liars’ Cast

No casting announcements have been made just yet.

What E. Lockhart Said About the Adaptation

In a statement to Deadline in July 2022, the author said she had gone out to eat with Julie in “early 2020.” Lockhart continued, “She was so wonderfully, amazingly astute about storytelling, she understood the themes in my books so well, and she was such an incredible powerhouse of business acumen and nutball levels of intelligence, I knew I would be insanely lucky to have her take charge of as many of my novels as she wanted.”

How to Watch ‘We Were Liars’

No release date has been announced just yet. However, the show will eventually premiere via Prime Video.

