2022 was quite the year for young adult, also known as YA, shows. From watching a teenaged Wednesday Addams navigate school, boys and a murder mystery in Wednesday, or witnessing two classmates fall in love in the heart-warming LGBTQ+ series Heartstopper, our eyes have truly been blessed in 2022.

However, it is without a doubt that Wednesday has probably become the biggest young adult TV show to come out of 2022. Just three weeks after its release in November 2022, the series has racked up a billion hours’ worth of views, a Netflix benchmark surpassed only by Squid Game and Stranger Things season 4.

Social media users (Lady Gaga included) have also changed into their best Wednesday Addams cosplay, recreating the iconic scene from the show which has Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega) dancing (absurdly) to the Cramps’ 1981 cover of “Goo Goo Muck.”

In a behind-the-scenes video, Jenna and her Wednesday castmates watch the dance scene, where she revealed, “I actually felt really insecure about this. I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

That’s right, Jenna choreographed the dance number herself — and came up with it in only a few days! “I kind of pulled from whatever I could,” she told NME. “I realized two nights before I really gotta throw something together. I watched a lot of Fosse, I watched videos of goth clubs in the ’80s, I watched Siouxsie and the Banshees because she was a reference made. Lene Lovich …”

One fan on Twitter also pointed out an Addams Family reference, writing “You threw a move in there that was an homage to John Astin’s Gomez. Don’t think we don’t see you. Well done.”

Fans weren’t the only ones impressed by Jenna’s dancing, either — so were Jenna’s castmates! “I could watch an entire show of just this,” Percy Hynes White, who stars as Xavier Thorpe, said while reacting to the dance. Joy Sunday, who plays Bianca Barclay, called it “hypnotizing.”

Dancing aside, Wednesday has undoubtedly become a pop cultural phenomenon. And it’s not the only YA series that has received a lot of buzz this year! Scroll through the gallery below to see the most watched young adult shows to come out of 2022.

