If you’re a fan of E. Lockhart‘s We Were Liars book, then you’re in luck — Prime Video is bringing it to life! The upcoming TV show is currently in pre-production, and fans of the books couldn’t be more excited. Keep reading for details on release date, cast updates and more.

What Is ‘We Were Liars About’?

We Were Liars is a tragic love story and an amnesia thriller set on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. The focus lies on the affluent Sinclair family, renowned for their idyllic summers spent on their secluded island.

The series is written and executive produced by Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, Legacies) and Carina Adly MacKenzie (Roswell, The Originals). Also executive producing are the novel’s author, E. Lockhart, and Emily Cummins (The Endgame, Vampire Academy).

The young adult novel has sold nearly 3 million copies worldwide and has spent over 40 weeks on the New York Times YA bestseller list. It was also the most-searched standalone title on Goodreads in 2014 and was listed among the best young adult books of 2014 by Kirkus Reviews, Publishers Weekly, School Library Journal, and The Wall Street Journal.

Who Stars In ‘We Were Liars’?

Emily Alyn Lind will play Cadence Sinclair, the eldest granddaughter of her family’s illustrious legacy who is vibrant and adventurous. However, a summer romance on their private island in New England is shattered when a traumatic brain injury leaves her altered, her memory fractured. Determined to uncover the truth, Cadence confronts the fairy-tale myths surrounding her family.

Shubham Maheshwari is Gat, a thoughtful and ambitious New Yorker, feels like an outsider amidst the privileged elite of Martha’s Vineyard. Despite this, he returns to Beechwood Island each summer to be with his best friend, whom he has long harbored feelings for. This year, she seems to reciprocate his affections, but Gat harbors a secret that threatens to tear them apart forever.

Esther MacGregor is Mirren Sinclair, a witty and perceptive artist, embodies contradictions. An artist afraid to stray from perfection, she craves new experiences but clings to her childhood. Eager to explore yet hesitant to fail, she’s catapulted out of her comfort zone when she stumbles upon a scandalous family secret.”

Joseph Zada is Johnny, the charismatic troublemaker, who breezes through life with his trusty Amex card. But this summer, he’s about to face accountability head-on for the first time, and he’s not thrilled about it.

When Will ‘We Were Liars’ Be Released?

It’s unclear when the show will premiere on Prime Video as it’s currently in pre-production.

