There’s no doubt about it, Netflix’s Wednesday has become a pop culture phenomenon. Since the show’s premiere in November 2022, Wednesday has become one of the streaming platform’s most streamed series’ ever — and fans are dying to see more in season 2 (which, at this point, has yet to be announced). Keep reading for our favorite fan theories for season 2.

Wednesday cocreator Miles Millar explained in interview with TVLine that they have only “touched the surface” of the characters in Wednesday. “Catherine (Zeta Jones) is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

With that being said, Miles acknowledged that the series is called Wednesday, so they “really want to focus the show on Wednesday.” However, they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”

Additionally, in an interview with Variety, Miles explained that when he and cocreator Alfred Gough set out to create a show together, they usually write out the groundwork for multiple seasons. “That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful,” he told the outlet.

“So you always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters,” the showrunner continued. “It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons.”

And as for Tyler’s fate in season 2? “Absolutely, he’s out there,” Alfred told Variety. “That’s what we wanted to convey [in his final shot].”

And what has Jenna/Wednesday Addams herself said of a second season? “I have no idea if we’ll come back,” Jenna revealed in an interview with NME. “It could continue but it could also end. I think that’s what’s kind of nice about the show – we have the option.

Scroll through the gallery below to see our favorite fan theories for Wednesday season 2. Warning: spoilers ahead!

