That’s So Raven remains one of the best Disney Channel shows the network has ever put out, well, ever. Starring Raven-Symoné, Anneliese van der Pol, Orlando Brown, Kyle Massey and more, it was all about a teenager named Raven who had psychic abilities and aired on Disney from 2003 to 2007. So, what is the IRL Raven up to now? Keep reading to find out!

What Is Raven-Symone Up to Now?

Raven has gone on to have a prolific career in TV, film and also Broadway! The Disney alum went on to star in movies and TV shows like College Road Trip, Revenge of the Bridesmaids, State of Georgia, Black-ish, Pixie Hollow Games, Secret of the Wings, The Pirate Fairy and more. She was also a cohost of long-running talk show The View from 2015 and 2016. Along with that, she also starred in the Broadway play Sister Act back in 2011. Oh, and did we mention that she’s also dropped five studio albums over the years?

In addition to all of her acting and hosting accolades, Raven has also settled down since her Disney days, having married Miranda Maday in June 2020.

Did Raven-Symone Join the ‘That’s So Raven’ Spinoff?

In 2017, the actress made That’s So Raven fans’ dreams come true when she reprised her role as Raven Baxter in Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home. The show has gone on to air for 6 seasons, with the sixth premiering in September 2023. Plans for season 7 have yet to be confirmed by Disney.

Season 5 of Raven’s Home premiered in March 2022, and found Raven moving back to San Francisco and living in her childhood home in order to take care of her father Victor (Rondell Sheridan)! On how it felt to reconnect to her onscreen father for season 5, Raven told ScreenRant it has been a whirlwind of emotions.

“There have been some amazing conversations in my old bedroom with my dad; there have been shenanigans in the kitchen again. And it has really warmed my heart to know that we can go back to the house and people are excited about it,” she gushed to the outlet in March 2022.

“I understand, and I appreciate the love of the supporters of That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home. People talk about it and [say], ‘I want to see this, I want to see this.’ But as we actually work in that set, my love for it has grown as well. I thought that I was done. I’m like, ‘I was 15. I’m a grown woman.’ And now I’m like, ‘ … Dad?’ So, it feels good to just connect to my inner child.”

