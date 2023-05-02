Throwback to when Jamie Lynn Spears starred in the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 as the titular character! The iconic show followed Zoey, a student at a dreamlike school in California called Pacific Coast Academy, and aired on the network for 4 seasons from 2005 to 2007. Keep reading to see what Jamie has been up to since the last episode of Zoey 101 aired.

What Has Jamie Lynn Spears Been Up to Since ‘Zoey 101?

Since Zoey 101‘s end, Jamie is all grown up and has kids of her own now!

The Nickelodeon alum had her first child at age 16, a daughter named Maddie Briann Aldridge, with now ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, just months after the last season of Zoey 101 aired. She gave birth to second daughter, Ivey Joan Watson, in 2018, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson.

Outside of family life, Jamie Lynn stepped out of the spotlight for a few years until making her acting return in 2020 with Sweet Magnolias. She plays Noreen Fitzgibbons in the Netflix series.

Her memoir titled Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out was released on January 18, 2022. The book detailed her life, growing up as the sister of pop star Britney Spears and child stardom.

After being accused of using the end of Britney’s conservatorship as a means to promote her book, Jamie Lynn spoke out against the criticism.

“I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her,” she said via Instagram post. “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.”

Will Jamie Lynn Spears Star In ‘Zoey 101’ Movie?

On top of all of that, Jamie is set to make her return as Zoey in a Paramount+ reboot movie of the iconic Nickelodeon series.

The film is set to follow the Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day, according to Deadline. Production for the film wrapped in March 2023, and a premiere date is slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

Jamie Lynn will return to reprise her role as Zoey Brooks and is also set to executive produce the film. Other original series cast members returning to this project include Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo).

